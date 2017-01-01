Shutting down 2016 as the professional, career-driven, always cautious and serious woman I obviously am :) This year was packed with professional highs. But from a global perspective, the lows were horrifying. Racial tension, refugee crises and deepening disparity between rich and poor definitely gave me reason to mourn, pause and think about how to be a part of the solution rather than the problem. Always though (and I mean always) I found a way to celebrate the blessings. Whether that's spending a decadent night in my softest onesie with my bestest people @sheratoncentretoronto...or drinking straight from a bottle of Moët. Life is short and the goodness is just waiting for you to embrace it. Happy New Year my treasured followers, friends and family. Wishing you nothing but inner happiness in 2017. #HappyNewYear #MoetAndOnesies Sidebar: Could I love my mummy anymore for buying me PJ's like this?! No. No I couldn't.

11 hours ago