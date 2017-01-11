Day three of bringing home this beautiful bundle of joy my world turned upside down. It was like someone shut the lights off and the colour went away. I fantasized about climbing through the bedroom window to sit at the streetcar stop alone. I got anxiety every night thinking of the sleeplessness that lay ahead. I couldn't find joy. I lost my sense of humour. I became afraid of leaving the house and terrified to be inside it alone with him. I fell down stairs. I lost my short term memory. I cried in the shower, the car, at the gym and in my bed. I stopped eating. Now if that isn't a sign I don't know what is. In complete and utter distress @lioperron resorted to cutting my food up into little bits and pieces and feeding me. Then not knowing what to do he called one of my friends. It was the phone call that changed my trajectory. Mental health is rarely discussed in the Black community so I just assumed I had to soldier this alone. Hearing my friend's story opened my eyes to the reality that life with a new baby is overwhelming for many of us. I wasn't alone. And nor are you. I don't work for the company that has created today's awareness of mental health but I certainly support the cause. Talk to someone. You're not alone. #MentalHealth

14 hours ago